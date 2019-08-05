ON Semiconductor (ON) Reaches $18.02 After 7.00% Down Move; Express (EXPR) Sellers Decreased By 19.25% Their Shorts

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.81% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 8.00M shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades On Semiconductor’s Ratings: Cfr To Ba1, Sr Sec Rating To Baa3; Outlook Stable; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Net $140.5M; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Rev $1.38B; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Rochester Assembly and Test Facility Expands Manufacturing Operation; 27/03/2018 – ON SEMICONDUCTOR’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S, OTLK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Picarro Announces Extended Range Measurement Capability on Semiconductor Environmental and Cleanroom Applications for all Sl2000 Series Gas Analyzers; 03/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Expands Imaging Options for Extreme Low-Light Imaging; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – CHINA FUND SAYS CONTINUE TO BE POSITIVE ON SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE GIVEN CONSOLIDATION OF SUPPLIERS AND RISING SOURCES OF END DEMANDThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $16.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ON worth $533.26M less.

Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) had a decrease of 19.25% in short interest. EXPR’s SI was 12.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.25% from 15.78 million shares previously. With 2.02M avg volume, 6 days are for Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR)’s short sellers to cover EXPR’s short positions. The SI to Express Inc’s float is 19.44%. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 466,379 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES 2018 COMP SALES DOWN 1% TO UP 1%; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Capital Expenditures Totaled $57.4M for 2017; 27/04/2018 – Express Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Inventory Was $266.3M at the End of 2017; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Cash and Cash Equivalents Totaled $236.2M at the End of 2017; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Net $25M-Net $35M; 31/05/2018 – CORRECT: EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow tumbles over 500 points as yuan slide deepens U.S.-China trade fight deepens – MarketWatch” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Must-Buy Stocks This Week on Q2 Earnings Despite Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Futures Plunge as Trump Reignites Trade Tensions – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs as tech sector shakes off new regulatory threat – CNBC” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Among 10 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $26.05’s average target is 44.56% above currents $18.02 stock price. ON Semi had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $14.5 target. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, March 10. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Needham maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 27. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of ON in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Express: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Express, Inc. (EXPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Express +7% after pulling back on promotions – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Express Update: Management Certainty Amidst Bad Comps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $148.50 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Among 4 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained the shares of EXPR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating.