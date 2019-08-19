ON Semiconductor (ON) Reaches $17.54 Formed H&S; Intercontinentalexchange Has 1.21 Sentiment

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) formed H&S with $16.14 target or 8.00% below today’s $17.54 share price. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has $7.20B valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 5.95M shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 02/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day; 29/03/2018 – Picarro Announces Extended Range Measurement Capability on Semiconductor Environmental and Cleanroom Applications for all Sl2000 Series Gas Analyzers; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Rev $1.38B; 22/03/2018 – Semiconductor Industry Responds to OneSpin’s Dare to Solve “The Sudoku Challenge” Holiday Puzzle; 09/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces First High Resolution Image Sensors with NIR+ for Improved Night Vision; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Net $140.5M; 12/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Delivers AEC-Q100 Qualified Image Sensors Optimized for OEM-Fitted In-Car DVR Cameras; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in ON Semi; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 31/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Solutions Across the Power Spectrum for Automotive and Industrial Sectors at PCIM

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 323 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 268 sold and reduced equity positions in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Among 11 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. ON Semi has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $25.59’s average target is 45.90% above currents $17.54 stock price. ON Semi had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ON in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Sunday, March 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. Needham maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Monday, March 11. Needham has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 8. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ON in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.