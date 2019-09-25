ON Semiconductor (ON) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Shorts Increased By 0.29%

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 35.09% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ON’s profit would be $151.87 million giving it 12.60 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 703,107 shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 29/03/2018 – Picarro Announces Extended Range Measurement Capability on Semiconductor Environmental and Cleanroom Applications for all Sl2000 Series Gas Analyzers; 31/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Solutions Across the Power Spectrum for Automotive and Industrial Sectors at PCIM; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Rochester Assembly and Test Facility Expands Manufacturing Operation; 02/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Rev $1.38B; 09/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces First High Resolution Image Sensors with NIR+ for Improved Night Vision; 19/04/2018 – CHINA FUND SAYS CONTINUE TO BE POSITIVE ON SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE GIVEN CONSOLIDATION OF SUPPLIERS AND RISING SOURCES OF END DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP ON.O – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ON SEMICONDUCTOR’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) had an increase of 0.29% in short interest. CPSS’s SI was 1.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.29% from 1.28M shares previously. With 49,400 avg volume, 26 days are for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s short sellers to cover CPSS’s short positions. The SI to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc’s float is 7.74%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 116 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Among 5 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ON Semiconductor has $26 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 28.69% above currents $18.65 stock price. ON Semiconductor had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $2600 target. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.32 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 111,189 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability. Bridgeway Capital Inc stated it has 889,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern invested in 34,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.77 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Morgan Stanley invested in 168,113 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 1.83 million shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 7,177 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 3,925 shares.