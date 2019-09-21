ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Broad Line. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.37 N/A 1.29 16.73 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 57 6.68 N/A 2.41 24.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ON Semiconductor Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ON Semiconductor Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ON Semiconductor Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor Corporation is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. In other hand, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ON Semiconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ON Semiconductor Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.26% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4%

For the past year ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ON Semiconductor Corporation.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.