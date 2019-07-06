On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

We are comparing On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.42 N/A 0.45 10.20 PayPal Holdings Inc. 102 8.55 N/A 1.87 59.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of On Deck Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. PayPal Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. On Deck Capital Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PayPal Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows On Deck Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

On Deck Capital Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. PayPal Holdings Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -2.87% and its consensus target price is $113.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of PayPal Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On Deck Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54% PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while PayPal Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats On Deck Capital Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.