On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.12 46.05M 0.45 7.99 Hexindai Inc. 2 0.00 13.18M 0.06 37.05

Demonstrates On Deck Capital Inc. and Hexindai Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hexindai Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. On Deck Capital Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has On Deck Capital Inc. and Hexindai Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,011,813.35% 12.2% 3.1% Hexindai Inc. 679,977,299.70% 4.1% 3.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and Hexindai Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hexindai Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 16.52% upside potential and an average price target of $3.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both On Deck Capital Inc. and Hexindai Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hexindai Inc.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.