On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.12 46.05M 0.45 7.99 FlexShopper Inc. 2 0.00 9.48M -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see On Deck Capital Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,815,602.84% 12.2% 3.1% FlexShopper Inc. 569,130,095.46% 59.7% -24%

Risk and Volatility

On Deck Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. FlexShopper Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 16.52% upside potential and an average target price of $3.88. Competitively FlexShopper Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 93.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FlexShopper Inc. seems more appealing than On Deck Capital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both On Deck Capital Inc. and FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 27.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while FlexShopper Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats FlexShopper Inc.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.