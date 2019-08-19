On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A 0.45 7.99 Equifax Inc. 124 5.12 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates On Deck Capital Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Volatility and Risk

On Deck Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Equifax Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given On Deck Capital Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equifax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On Deck Capital Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.25, while its potential upside is 30.37%. Equifax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100.4 consensus target price and a -30.15% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, On Deck Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Equifax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.9% of Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Equifax Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance while Equifax Inc. has 49.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Equifax Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.