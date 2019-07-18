On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) Reaches $3.96 After 3.00% Up Move; MR. Cooper Group (COOP) Shorts Lowered By 18.71%

The stock of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 172,145 shares traded. On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has declined 23.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ONDK News: 19/04/2018 – OnDeck Announces New $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital in ‘Mutually Agreed Upon Transition Process’ With CFO Howard Katzenberg; 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Online lender On Deck’s quarterly loss narrows; 19/04/2018 – ONDECK REPORTS NEW $100M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – PRICED $225 MLN INITIAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES 2018-1 FIXED RATE ASSET-BACKED NOTES IN A PRIVATE SECURITIZATION TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital Names Ken Brause CF; 07/05/2018 – BETTER MORTGAGE NAMES FORMER ONDECK EXECUTIVE KATZENBERG CFO; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANKThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $300.64 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $4.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ONDK worth $9.02 million more.

MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) had a decrease of 18.71% in short interest. COOP’s SI was 2.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.71% from 2.67M shares previously. With 362,600 avg volume, 6 days are for MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s short sellers to cover COOP’s short positions. The SI to MR. Cooper Group Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 93,772 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 44.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.38% the S&P500.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $686.50 million. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. It has a 1.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $300.64 million. It offers term loans and lines of credit. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio.

Analysts await On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ONDK’s profit will be $6.07M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by On Deck Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.