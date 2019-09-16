On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Comparison side by side

Since On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 4 1.21 N/A 0.45 7.99 SLM Corporation 62 3.03 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SLM Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. On Deck Capital Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given On Deck Capital Inc. and SLM Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

On Deck Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.30% and an $3.88 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both On Deck Capital Inc. and SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 16.93% respectively. 3.6% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. was more bearish than SLM Corporation.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.