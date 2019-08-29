On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.06 N/A 0.45 7.99 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.55 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for On Deck Capital Inc. and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us On Deck Capital Inc. and LendingClub Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means On Deck Capital Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. LendingClub Corporation’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

On Deck Capital Inc. and LendingClub Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On Deck Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.88, and a 20.87% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of LendingClub Corporation is $11, which is potential -15.25% downside. Based on the data given earlier, On Deck Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than LendingClub Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On Deck Capital Inc. and LendingClub Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 85.9%. About 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while LendingClub Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats LendingClub Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.