On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand On Deck Capital Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,936,253.21% 12.20% 3.10% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 46.05M 3 7.99 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

On Deck Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

$3.88 is the consensus target price of On Deck Capital Inc., with a potential upside of 15.48%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, On Deck Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance while On Deck Capital Inc.’s competitors have 34.35% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

On Deck Capital Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

On Deck Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors On Deck Capital Inc.’s competitors beat On Deck Capital Inc.