On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On Deck Capital Inc. has 94.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand On Deck Capital Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.20% 3.10% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. N/A 5 7.99 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

On Deck Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio On Deck Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 3.67 2.67

With average target price of $4.25, On Deck Capital Inc. has a potential upside of 27.63%. The competitors have a potential upside of 93.09%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, On Deck Capital Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of On Deck Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while On Deck Capital Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

On Deck Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

On Deck Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc.’s rivals beat On Deck Capital Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.