On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) Comparison side by side

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|4
|1.14
|N/A
|0.45
|7.99
|Golden Bull Limited
|5
|1.09
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows On Deck Capital Inc. and Golden Bull Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|12.2%
|3.1%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Golden Bull Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.88 is On Deck Capital Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.46%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|-9.82%
|-12.47%
|-36.52%
|-50.48%
|-47.04%
|-39.32%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. was less bearish than Golden Bull Limited.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.
