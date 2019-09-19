On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) Comparison side by side

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 4 1.14 N/A 0.45 7.99 Golden Bull Limited 5 1.09 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows On Deck Capital Inc. and Golden Bull Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$3.88 is On Deck Capital Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. was less bearish than Golden Bull Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.