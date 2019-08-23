On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 0.45 7.99 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.16 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights On Deck Capital Inc. and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Volatility & Risk

On Deck Capital Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation has beta of -0.36 which is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and China Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 14.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year China Lending Corporation has weaker performance than On Deck Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats China Lending Corporation.