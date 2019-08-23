On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|5
|1.12
|N/A
|0.45
|7.99
|China Lending Corporation
|1
|-0.16
|N/A
|-3.89
|0.00
Table 1 highlights On Deck Capital Inc. and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|12.2%
|3.1%
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|-281.6%
|-84.4%
Volatility & Risk
On Deck Capital Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation has beta of -0.36 which is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and China Lending Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|China Lending Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
On Deck Capital Inc. has a 14.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.88.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|-9.82%
|-12.47%
|-36.52%
|-50.48%
|-47.04%
|-39.32%
|China Lending Corporation
|-2.41%
|-23.66%
|-28%
|-33.06%
|-56.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year China Lending Corporation has weaker performance than On Deck Capital Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats China Lending Corporation.
