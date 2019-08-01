Omnova Solutions (OMN) Valuation Rose While Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 2.17M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 165,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 366,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 532,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 586,059 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Vodafone A Good Investment At Its Current Price? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 26,430 shares. Robotti Robert holds 2.28% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 920,834 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 567,875 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 0.02% or 276,721 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Pitcairn Co holds 0.02% or 21,929 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 27,860 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc reported 16,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 286,736 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 67,302 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. 261,744 are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Merger – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates OMNOVA Solutions Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“OMN and FCBI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “wrap: Francisco Partners, GTCR, Bregal, Synthomer, CD&R, Kohlberg, KKR | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 42,277 shares to 205,559 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 29,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).