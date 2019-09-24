Omnova Solutions (OMN) Stock Value Rose While Mackay Shields Increased Holding by $586,908; Oxford Inds (OXM) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 19,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 89,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 108,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 52,304 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 324.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 97,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 127,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.78 million market cap company. It closed at $10.07 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 289,113 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $26.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 588,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold OXM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 21,343 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated accumulated 518,725 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Atria Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited has 47,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 8,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Limited Com stated it has 6,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 71,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com invested in 65,971 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 740 shares. Northern Tru invested in 230,143 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.01% or 5,495 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 2,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Hsbc Plc stated it has 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

