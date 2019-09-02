OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.10 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Venator Materials PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Venator Materials PLC has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Venator Materials PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Venator Materials PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Venator Materials PLC’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 101.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares. Insiders held 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Venator Materials PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has 35.74% stronger performance while Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc. beats Venator Materials PLC.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.