OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 The Chemours Company 29 0.38 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is presently more expensive than The Chemours Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Chemours Company on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor The Chemours Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and The Chemours Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, The Chemours Company’s potential upside is 179.45% and its average target price is $37.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of The Chemours Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are The Chemours Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while The Chemours Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Chemours Company beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.