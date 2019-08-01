OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.11 64.91 Element Solutions Inc 11 1.34 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Element Solutions Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Element Solutions Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 1.5% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.11 beta indicates that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Element Solutions Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Element Solutions Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Element Solutions Inc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Element Solutions Inc’s average target price is $8, while its potential downside is -20.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 88.4% of Element Solutions Inc shares. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37% Element Solutions Inc 0% 3.75% -2.64% 0% 1.1% 7.16%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has -4.37% weaker performance while Element Solutions Inc has 7.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Element Solutions Inc beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.