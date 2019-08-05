OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Reaches $9.99 After 3.00% Up Move; Turtle Beach (HEAR) Shorts Lowered By 5.14%

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) had a decrease of 5.14% in short interest. HEAR’s SI was 6.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.14% from 6.51M shares previously. With 690,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s short sellers to cover HEAR’s short positions. The SI to Turtle Beach Corporation’s float is 47.67%. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 541,613 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 08/05/2018 – SG VTB Holdings, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Turtle Beach; 24/05/2018 – Turtle Beach And Esports Phenoms Houston Outlaws Band Together; 21/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $12.50; 24/05/2018 – Judge John Hodgman: Judge John Hodgman on Turtle Tomatoes; 25/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Turtle Beach Announces Amended And Improved Debt Agreements; 09/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Turtle Beach (HEAR): Too Expensive!; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2018 EPS 95c

The stock of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.19 million shares traded or 82.95% up from the average. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $448.08 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OMN worth $13.44M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 15. Lake Street maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) rating on Friday, March 15. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by DA Davidson.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $144.82 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.82 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com holds 0% or 102,409 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,296 shares. 30,570 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Nordea Inv Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 200,786 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,496 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 123,602 shares. 190,704 are owned by Synovus. Moreover, Menta Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 46,571 shares. Teton Incorporated holds 0.3% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) or 429,900 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% or 16,067 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 122,308 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Century, Missouri-based fund reported 189,349 shares.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $448.08 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 77.44 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.