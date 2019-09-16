OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Sun Communities (SUI)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 166 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 109 trimmed and sold holdings in Sun Communities Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 80.16 million shares, up from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sun Communities Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 90 Increased: 104 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. OMN’s profit would be $11.64 million giving it 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s analysts see 116.67% EPS growth. It closed at $10.08 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 81,203 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 8,760 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Lc holds 72,819 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 135,167 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 63,017 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 202,638 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 14,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 890,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robotti Robert has invested 1.9% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Price T Rowe Md owns 37,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 27,203 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 399,960 shares.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $451.23 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 78.14 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

Sun Communities, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. It owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities in the midwestern, southern, and southeastern United States. It has a 96.27 P/E ratio. As of April 1, 2011, it owned and operated a portfolio of 136 communities comprising approximately 47,600 developed sites.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. for 335,701 shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc owns 205,967 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 3.28% invested in the company for 40,100 shares. The California-based Main Street Research Llc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 409,427 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 107.60% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c