OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Chemicals company, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has 3.17% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.10% 1.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. N/A 8 414.58 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s peers beat OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.