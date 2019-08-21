OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Lawson Products (LAWS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. OMN’s profit would be $11.66M giving it 9.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s analysts see 116.67% EPS growth. It closed at $10.05 lastly. It is down 8.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q

Lawson Products Inc (LAWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 27 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold stock positions in Lawson Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.70 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lawson Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $450.77 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 77.91 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OMNOVA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. – OMN – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ACIA, OMN, NRE, and HPJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Omnova Solutions – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OMN) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Barclays Pcl reported 27,860 shares. 528 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Division. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,465 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset invested 0.02% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 55,223 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 3 shares. Zebra Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 15,281 shares in its portfolio. Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 27,921 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 154,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 72,432 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,496 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 82,421 shares or 0% of the stock.

King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. for 4.29 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 287,042 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Capital Partners Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 68,859 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.52% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 123,504 shares.

Analysts await Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 469.23% or $0.61 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. LAWS’s profit will be $4.31 million for 20.23 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Lawson Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pence urges China to respect Hong Kong laws amid protest – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP caught up in U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INTERNET GOLD ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY THE TEL AVIV-JAFFA DISTRICT COURT OF THE COMPANY’S PETITION TO APPROVE THE ARRANGEMENT REGARDING THE SEARCHLIGHT TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO SECTION 350 OF THE ISRAELI COMPANIES LAW – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $349.24 million. The companyÂ’s products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 50.32 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.