Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Stake; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Lowered Its Position by $371,781

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4717.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 222,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 227,106 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, up from 4,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.41M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 106,486 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $124.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 50,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,605 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 299,676 shares stake. Argent invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ariel Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 692,217 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 5,678 shares. Ameritas Prtn has 4,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Profund Advsrs Limited holds 5,874 shares. Principal Fin holds 375,496 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 244,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 41,641 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 11,978 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).