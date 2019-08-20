Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Stake by $678,816; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Rose While Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Holding

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 67,930 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 77,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 501,123 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 49,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 767,476 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94M, down from 817,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 216,402 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 4.36 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Manhattan owns 346,909 shares. Macquarie has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 146,361 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Clean Yield Group Inc owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 165,021 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 57,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 19,728 shares. 42,582 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus. Burke Herbert Bank Communication stated it has 9,290 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 3,374 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. First Interstate National Bank owns 1,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 65,005 shares to 183,354 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.76 million for 14.94 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 1.12 million shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $61.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,873 were reported by Secor Capital Advsr Lp. California-based Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Artemis Inv Llp reported 599,233 shares. 69,535 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Palouse Cap Mgmt invested in 161,924 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability holds 11,066 shares. Bluecrest Limited has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wellington Shields Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 1,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 17,352 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 44,089 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 24,368 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 112,295 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.19% or 37,852 shares in its portfolio.