Omnicom Group (OMC) to pay $0.65 on Oct 10, 2019; NILFISK HOLDINGS A/S ORDINARY SHARES DE (NLFKF) SI Increased By 11.03%

NILFISK HOLDINGS A/S ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) had an increase of 11.03% in short interest. NLFKF’s SI was 32,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.03% from 29,000 shares previously. It closed at $41.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) is expected to pay $0.65 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:OMC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Omnicom Group Inc’s current price of $75.70 translates into 0.86% yield. Omnicom Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Nilfisk A/S produces and sells professional cleaning equipment for indoor and outdoor applications in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $867.56 million. It offers floor cleaning products, including scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, burnishers, carpet extractors, and single-disc machines; commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and outdoor products, such as utility machines, suction sweepers, street washers, weed control machines, riding lawn mowers, and snow removal machines, as well as detergents and dispensers. It has a 61.29 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under Nilfisk, Clarke, Viper, Advance, Gerni, Pressure-Pro, Rottest, Contractor, ALTO, Kerrick, Hydro Tek, Wap, and Nilfisk Food brand names to the public sector comprising large multinational contract cleaners, facility management contractors, and international hotel and retail chains; as well as to smaller businesses buying a single machine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Group reported 0.15% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 40,058 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 54,551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Albert D Mason has 1.92% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 35,924 shares. 5.41M were reported by Amer Intl Group Incorporated. Crawford Counsel reported 1.10M shares stake. Focused Wealth has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nuwave Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 3,972 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 1,050 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cna Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 34,457 shares. Twin Tree Management L P invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Conning Inc owns 1.31% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 576,334 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $16.47 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.29% above currents $75.7 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Monday, July 15 to “Market Perform” rating.