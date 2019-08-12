Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose While Mackay Shields Raised Holding by $4.86 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position by $652,032; Stock Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 67,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 345,427 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, up from 277,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.23M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 31,014 shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,524 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Street reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Srb Corporation invested in 9,633 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wms Partners Limited Com owns 11,070 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.13% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Fin Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Asset Grp accumulated 0.34% or 12,912 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,200 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 85,101 shares to 23,703 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 66,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,944 shares, and cut its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT).

