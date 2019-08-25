Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Holding by $1.17 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Decreased Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.94M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.38 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 28,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares to 36,859 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $66.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

