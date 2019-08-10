Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose While Hl Financial Services Has Boosted Holding by $2.62 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Share Price Declined While Homrich & Berg Has Raised by $432,300 Its Holding

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.47 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.20M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 17,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,515 shares to 16,983 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Etf (BSV) by 20,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,141 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr T Etf (XLU).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,322 shares to 9,084 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 210,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,563 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

