Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake Has Upped by Exane Derivatives; As Mednax (MD) Shares Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Its Position

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 1,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 62,669 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 billion, up from 61,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.22 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 668,132 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp 500 Dvd Aristo. (NOBL) by 833 shares to 54,585 shares, valued at $3.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).