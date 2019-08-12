Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose While Fiduciary Management Trimmed Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted by $1.37 Million Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,482 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 5,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 146,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.55M, down from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 868,929 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Motley Fool" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

