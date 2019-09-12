Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose While Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake; Radian Group (RDN) Stake Upped by American Century Companies Inc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 64,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 491,268 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 426,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 1.05 million shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 231,579 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 31,041 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 287,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,039 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 66,246 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 46,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 95,879 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 282,772 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 0.18% stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,158 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has 212,119 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ww holds 245,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 529,307 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $229.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 86,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,761 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radian Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radian reports $334.5M of notes tendered, to redeem rest of 2020 notes – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Radian (RDN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Is Undervalued And Offers An Opportunity For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Country Club Na has 1.15% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 278,080 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 1.95M shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 11,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities accumulated 30,348 shares. Security National Trust reported 21,342 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 34,250 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 277,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4,290 were reported by Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Tru. Dean Inv Ltd Co holds 38,464 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 5,800 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares to 43,984 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,178 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.