Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $16.01 Million; Blackrock Com (BLK) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Position by $797,636 as Stock Price Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4717.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 222,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 227,106 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, up from 4,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 399,568 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 19,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $425.13. About 434,494 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Maker of Smith & Wesson guns responds to BlackRock on product safety, business practices; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 07/03/2018 – Asian Bond Trading Gets a Push From BlackRock; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Total Voting Rights

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 132,768 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $51.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 288,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 2,192 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Geode Limited Company owns 3.67M shares. Hl Services Lc holds 1.35% or 1.20M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.04% or 140,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 108,350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sei Invs accumulated 354,980 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.04% or 3,651 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma has invested 0.52% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,800 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 1,274 shares. 7,200 were reported by High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 442,208 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,723 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership has 39 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cornerstone owns 594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,000 were reported by Intact Investment Mngmt Inc. Stellar Capital holds 2.58% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 9,227 shares. Yorktown & Rech Co holds 0.33% or 2,400 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited invested in 7,873 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc reported 9,041 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc has 133,223 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0.33% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Paloma Partners reported 2,548 shares. Savant Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 1,081 shares. 10,139 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,064 shares to 20,694 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,062 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).