Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $391,536 as Valuation Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $617,974

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 5,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 182,601 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 177,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.06M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 7.75M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 01/05/2018 – GM recognizes Adient for performance, quality and innovation; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,663 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 156,000 shares. Hm Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 5,683 shares. 725,300 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg Inc. 231,678 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.17% or 5.44 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc reported 69,475 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 11,718 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.07% or 237,851 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 357,097 shares. Gradient Invests invested in 1,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Management Lp reported 0.05% stake. 238,919 are held by Pdts Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 0.61% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Asset Incorporated reported 55,339 shares stake.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 392,967 shares to 6.62 million shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 856,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did General Motors’ Second-Quarter Sales Drive a Good Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GM Stock Could Take Off if It Takes a Hint From Disney+ – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45,111 shares to 82,227 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,057 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).