Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $391,536; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised Its Holding in Amern Elec Pwr (AEP) as Stock Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 5,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,601 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 177,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 101,930 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 61,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.21 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amern Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 53,518 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22,296 shares to 128,808 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 10,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,154 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 54,534 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.90M shares. Capital Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 79,428 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 391,859 shares. 9,780 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,271 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 13,077 shares. Scotia Inc holds 8,444 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.32% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Massachusetts Commerce Ma invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 9,991 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 122,764 shares. Royal London Asset owns 250,904 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 1,072 shares. 112,992 are owned by Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicom: A Good Dividend-Yielding Stock With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Study From ONE HUNDRED Reveals Four Critical Themes Nonprofits Must Prioritize In An Ever Expanding And Crowded Market – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) by 925,295 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $46.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 369,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.39 million shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 5,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 9,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc owns 3,024 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 26,842 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 18,782 shares. First Bank owns 40,754 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,059 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 486,357 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 504,866 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 41,138 shares. M&R Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 4,846 shares. 50,076 are owned by First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 93,626 shares.