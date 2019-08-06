Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Decreased Its Position by $348,789

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 38,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 127,478 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 89,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 317,308 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 60,921 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 50,400 shares to 326,545 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 24,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire" on July 17, 2019

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.