Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Position by $730,296; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Modera Wealth Management Lowered Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.84M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 1.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 6,054 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management New York has 1.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Staley Capital Advisers reported 288,569 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mngmt owns 16,758 shares. Moreover, Founders Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 1,883 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 12,963 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,497 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peavine Cap Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated reported 1,646 shares. Stralem And holds 2.52% or 44,625 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.05% or 56,520 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 2,926 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares to 517,863 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FleishmanHillard Appoints Marjorie Benzkofer Chief Strategy Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON International Hires Jose Bello – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.