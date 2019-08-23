Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $33.88 Million as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 470,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 368,412 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, down from 838,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 634,572 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.26. About 36.55M shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares to 4,379 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,267 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd reported 29,783 shares. Bonness holds 1.69% or 13,735 shares. Moreover, Founders Ltd Liability has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Management Lc stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 3.46% or 19.71M shares. Bamco Ny owns 1,122 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3.18M shares. 26,043 are held by Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 871,458 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 192,279 shares. Daiwa Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 261,486 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 1.18M shares. Terril Brothers holds 38,142 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 104,321 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $283.04 million for 14.55 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,347 shares to 340,028 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru owns 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,072 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 76,483 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 18,253 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.12% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 24,960 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,518 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co holds 347,057 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 33,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.36% or 20,000 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Qci Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, M&R Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 500 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6,160 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2.72M shares. Covington Capital invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).