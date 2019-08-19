Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Holding by $10.52 Million; Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lifted Position by $1.22 Million

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 195,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 176,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 146,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 6.70 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.94 million, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 4.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 523,543 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Inc has invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3.87 million are owned by Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Assetmark Inc owns 5,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Augustine Asset owns 89,413 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 181,671 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,798 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 107,284 shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Limited. Becker Capital Incorporated holds 703,406 shares. Pension has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 677,656 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 28,833 shares to 170,616 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.