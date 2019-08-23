Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased Position; Raging Capital Management Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Trimmed by $13.54 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.29. About 2.61 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 519,361 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $283.04M for 14.61 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.23M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Lc holds 1.05% or 643,221 shares. Blair William And Il owns 262,906 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 1,001 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.5% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 21,342 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). World Asset Incorporated holds 16,337 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.39% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 19,240 shares. Pension Serv owns 284,909 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Financial Service has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 30,423 were reported by Fort Lp. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 53,574 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability owns 1.65% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 194,935 shares. 274,000 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.87% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 196,654 shares stake. Conning Inc accumulated 6,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 75 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 7,225 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc Ww Markets holds 109,520 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Montecito National Bank And Tru reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 61,365 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meritage Port reported 81,454 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares to 74,100 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

