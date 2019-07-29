Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $9.08 Million; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) by $436,000 as Stock Value Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 668,256 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, down from 410,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 852,421 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,687 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Inc reported 179,687 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 0.2% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 963,310 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 2,810 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department reported 190 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 53,053 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Lc invested 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,302 shares. Korea Investment owns 88,352 shares. Clean Yield has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 7,042 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.77 million for 25.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,514 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 35,799 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.02% or 15,477 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.21% or 2,930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0.1% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 266,741 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 3,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has 6,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 84 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.05% or 40,058 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 22,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 192,067 shares.

