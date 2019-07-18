Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Delphi Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.07 Million as Shares Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 27,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 2.25M shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 6.98M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 146 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.13% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 94,906 shares. Hikari Power has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. 1.90M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Company Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 61,777 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 502,032 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.36% or 20,000 shares. Natixis holds 311,178 shares. 4.36 million were reported by Fiduciary Mngmt Wi. Kistler invested in 116 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,117 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cannes Lions and Ketchum Announce Winners of 2019 Young Marketers Lions Competition – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) CEO John Wren on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2018.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15,638 shares to 140,320 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,946 shares, and cut its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30,028 shares to 46,385 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re (NYSE:RE) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,804 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari Pwr Limited reported 103,900 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 0.4% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.57% stake. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsrs Llc reported 343,142 shares. Stralem holds 137,540 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 2.3% or 37,933 shares in its portfolio. 152,685 are owned by Chem Savings Bank. City Tru Fl owns 16,380 shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 1.46% or 54,261 shares. Howland Capital Management accumulated 14,584 shares. Forte Capital Limited Co Adv has invested 2.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).