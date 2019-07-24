Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Clark Estates Has Trimmed Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 109,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 848,286 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 26,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $214.02. About 1.28M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “DDB Worldwide Named No. 2 Most Creative Network at the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival – GuruFocus.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,734 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 5,392 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 6,488 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 637,745 shares. Greenleaf invested in 10,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated accumulated 31,895 shares. Agf Invs America owns 0.89% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 34,231 shares. 42,930 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co. Andra Ap owns 125,300 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 600 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 19,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability has 1.68% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8.50M shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc invested 1.66% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 109,323 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 5,650 shares to 5,736 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research Incorporated holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 50 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 125 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 497,272 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Magellan Asset Mngmt has 285 shares. Fort LP reported 11,680 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.6% stake. Choate Advisors reported 33,816 shares. Benin Management Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Granite Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.16% or 14,337 shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,656 shares. Navellier & reported 3,862 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Co holds 1,659 shares. Cincinnati Fincl owns 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 362,554 shares.