Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding by $709,317 as Stock Price Rose; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Share Value Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 416,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.89M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares to 43,984 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,275 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock invested in 5,459 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ftb Advisors reported 58,290 shares. 30,348 are held by Daiwa Secs Gp. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 136,498 shares. City Hldgs Comm owns 1,981 shares. 717,766 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.22% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fjarde Ap stated it has 66,217 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 50 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 544 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 18,907 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Com holds 489,732 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

