Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose While Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 37,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 74,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.00M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 7.98 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

