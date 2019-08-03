Omnicom Group (OMC) Position Maintained by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc; Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Share Price Declined While Huber Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 54,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.82M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 567,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 545,823 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 356,456 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $199.4M; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

