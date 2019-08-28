Omnicom Group (OMC) Position Has Upped by Private Bank & Trust Co; Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Its Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 1.69 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 601,550 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 470,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 211 shares. 11,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.21% or 26,280 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M owns 20,948 shares. Whitnell holds 28,232 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 16.31 million shares. Agf Invests America Incorporated owns 34,231 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 98,750 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.21% or 10.45 million shares. Fayez Sarofim Co holds 3,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Service has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 284,909 shares.

More news for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Start Buying IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.