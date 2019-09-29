Omnicom Group (OMC) Position Has Raised by Fiduciary Management Inc; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined, New England Research & Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $512,050

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 11,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.61 million shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 721,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.81 million, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 3,100 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Lc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 1.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 62,533 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 23,309 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 11,574 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Adage Partners Group Ltd reported 194,550 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.64 million shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc holds 8,177 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,100 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10M for 13.74 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15,772 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $80.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG).