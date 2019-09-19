Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Has Upped Its Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Position

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 11.62 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 10,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 378,661 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.03M, up from 368,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 1.55M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,236 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Capstone Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 36,542 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 31,504 shares. Andra Ap reported 423,700 shares. 6.39M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Da Davidson And stated it has 25,161 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strs Ohio invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 424,207 shares. First National Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 15,754 shares. Burns J W And New York accumulated 30,297 shares. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De has invested 1.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1.29 million are held by Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 51,668 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company reported 775,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,220 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.68% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 8.50 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 9,807 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Apg Asset Nv has 0.23% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.83 million shares. Fort Lp accumulated 0.52% or 33,373 shares. Cibc holds 249,033 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Argent Tru Co invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 11,843 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 38,477 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et by 282,676 shares to 143,225 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 484,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,773 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).